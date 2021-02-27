STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF to announce seat-sharing pact on March 3, talks with IUML over

Discussions with Kerala Congress deferred to Monday as P J Joseph is hospitalised

Published: 27th February 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy handing over the flag to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala during Aishwarya Kerala Yatra launch in Kasaragod | File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seat sharing talks are in the final stage in the UDF and the discussions would be completed on Monday. The leadership is going ahead with a plan of announcing the number of seats and the constituencies from which each constituent party will contest on March 3. 

The Congress and Muslim League have almost reached an understanding on the number of seats the latter will contest. The League which contested 24 seats last time would be given two to three more seats this time, while the number of seats to be given to Kerala Congress Joseph faction is yet to be decided, it is learnt. 

As Joseph is hospitalised with Covid-19, the proposed seat sharing talks on Friday didn’t take place. 
Though Joseph has been demanding 15 seats the united Kerala Congress (M) had contested last time, it is highly unlikely to be given more than 12 seats. A meeting scheduled for Monday will take a final call on this matter. 

Speaking to media on Friday, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the talks are in the final stage and the announcement of the number and the constituencies where each ally will field its candidates will be made after the UDF meeting on Wednesday.The RSP has sought four seats and it has informed the UDF that it does not want to contest from Kaipamangalam and Attingal. 

The Congress will assign five constituencies to each of its 15 Lok Sabha members from the state and it will be their responsibility to oversee the election work in these 75 constituencies. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and AICC secretary Priyanka Gandhi will tour the state as part of electioneering and the dates on which they would be here would be decided after the candidate list is prepared, said sources. 

The UDF committee assigned to draw up the ‘people’s manifesto’ would give a final shape to it after the meeting on Wednesday and the date for releasing the manifesto is expected to be announced the same day.

Cong MPs to oversee constituencies
lThe party will assign five constituencies to each of its 15 Lok Sabha members from the state. The MPs have to oversee the election work in these 75 constituencies. 
l The date for releasing the ‘people’s manifesto’ is expected to be announced on Wednesday. UDF committee assigned to draw up manifesto would give a final shape to it after the meeting that day. 
l Though P J Joseph has been demanding 15 seats the united Kerala Congress (M) had contested last time, it is highly unlikely to be given more than 12 seats. 

Sonia, Priyanka to tour the state 
As part of electioneering, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and AICC secretary Priyanka Gandhi will tour the state. The dates on which they would be here would be decided after the candidate list is prepared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections UDF IUML
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp