UDF to announce seat-sharing pact on March 3, talks with IUML over

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seat sharing talks are in the final stage in the UDF and the discussions would be completed on Monday. The leadership is going ahead with a plan of announcing the number of seats and the constituencies from which each constituent party will contest on March 3.

The Congress and Muslim League have almost reached an understanding on the number of seats the latter will contest. The League which contested 24 seats last time would be given two to three more seats this time, while the number of seats to be given to Kerala Congress Joseph faction is yet to be decided, it is learnt.

As Joseph is hospitalised with Covid-19, the proposed seat sharing talks on Friday didn’t take place.

Though Joseph has been demanding 15 seats the united Kerala Congress (M) had contested last time, it is highly unlikely to be given more than 12 seats. A meeting scheduled for Monday will take a final call on this matter.

Speaking to media on Friday, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the talks are in the final stage and the announcement of the number and the constituencies where each ally will field its candidates will be made after the UDF meeting on Wednesday.The RSP has sought four seats and it has informed the UDF that it does not want to contest from Kaipamangalam and Attingal.

The Congress will assign five constituencies to each of its 15 Lok Sabha members from the state and it will be their responsibility to oversee the election work in these 75 constituencies. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and AICC secretary Priyanka Gandhi will tour the state as part of electioneering and the dates on which they would be here would be decided after the candidate list is prepared, said sources.

The UDF committee assigned to draw up the ‘people’s manifesto’ would give a final shape to it after the meeting on Wednesday and the date for releasing the manifesto is expected to be announced the same day.

