STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Walayar case: Mother of girls tonsures head over lack of action against police officials

Writer Bindu Kamalan and Dalit and Human Rights Movement (DHRM) leader Saleena Prakanam first tonsured their heads to express solidarity with the mother. Subsequently she tonsured her head.

Published: 27th February 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Walayar case

File picture of the protest expressing solidarity with the deceased girls in Walayar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The mother of the two minor Dalit girls who were found hanging in their house in Attappalam 2017 tonsured her head on Saturday to protest against the failure of the government to initiate action against the police officials who allegedly committed lapses in the probe into their death.

Writer Bindu Kamalan and Dalit and Human Rights Movement (DHRM) leader Saleena Prakanam first tonsured their heads to express solidarity with the mother. Subsequently she tonsured her head.

The mother held the clothes, slippers and anklets of her children in her hand while she tonsured her head.

The mother said that she would campaign in all the constituencies of the state against the LDF government.

Others who were present included Alathur MP Remya Haridas and Mahila Congress leader Lathika Subash.

Those assembled there raised slogans seeking justice for women and children.

The Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi and the mother demanded action against then DySP Sojan and Walayar sub inspector PC Chacko for the lapses in the probe into the death of her daughters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walayar Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hima Das (File photo | AP)
Indian star sprinter Hima Das inducted into Assam Police as DSP
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp