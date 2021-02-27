Walayar case: Mother of girls tonsures head over lack of action against police officials

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The mother of the two minor Dalit girls who were found hanging in their house in Attappalam 2017 tonsured her head on Saturday to protest against the failure of the government to initiate action against the police officials who allegedly committed lapses in the probe into their death.

Writer Bindu Kamalan and Dalit and Human Rights Movement (DHRM) leader Saleena Prakanam first tonsured their heads to express solidarity with the mother. Subsequently she tonsured her head.

The mother held the clothes, slippers and anklets of her children in her hand while she tonsured her head.

The mother said that she would campaign in all the constituencies of the state against the LDF government.

Others who were present included Alathur MP Remya Haridas and Mahila Congress leader Lathika Subash.

Those assembled there raised slogans seeking justice for women and children.

The Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi and the mother demanded action against then DySP Sojan and Walayar sub inspector PC Chacko for the lapses in the probe into the death of her daughters.