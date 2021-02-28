STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress bins old practice, names single candidate in 75 seats

AICC survey has zeroed in on a single name from the panel of candidates proposed by 3 three senior KPCC leaders; party likely to contest in 90 seats 

Published: 28th February 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

A youngster paints CPM’s election campaign poster in Kozhikode a day after the poll date was declared | Manu R Mavelil

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the history of the Congress in the state, the party has come out with only one candidate each in at least 75 seats out of 90 seats the party would be contesting. This is something totally unheard of in the Congress.

The 15 Congress MPs have their task cut out where they have been asked to shoulder responsibilities in five Assembly constituencies in their Lok Sabha constituency.During the prelude to all elections, party ticket hopefuls and group nominees make a beeline before decision makers. But this time, such hopefuls are apprehensive and are trying out other options to get into the list of probables somehow. Currently, the AICC’s survey is in its third stage where March 5 is the cut-off date.

The first stage was held much ahead of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s Aishwarya Kerala Yatra on the probable list of candidates. The second stage of the survey was held immediately after the yatra to gauge the candidates as well as the UDF’s chances. Following the Election Commission’s poll date announcement, the AICC team is in the third stage of assessment now. By the time the KPCC leadership submits its candidates’ list before the AICC in a week, they will be tallying it along with the survey list. A senior KPCC vice-president told TNIE that the survey team has zeroed in on a single name from the panel of candidates proposed by the three senior leaders of the KPCC leadership.

“The survey team has already come out with the name of just one candidate each, who has got winning chances, in more than 70 Assembly constituencies. There will not be a final candidate who has not got into the survey team’s list. But at the same time the AICC will not be solely depending on the outcome of the survey team alone as AICC secretaries’ report also stands crucial. On the final candidature, the ball is in the court of the AICC leadership comprising party president Sonia Gandhi and CWC leaders A K Antony and K C Venugopal”, said a KPCC vice-president.

The survey team’s findings will be correlated with the field reports of three AICC secretaries P V Mohan (Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad), Ivan D’Souza (Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta) and P Viswanathan (Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram). The discussions with UDF allies will be completed over phone within the next three days. Contrary to the earlier announcement that the UDF meeting will be held on Sunday, it has since been postponed to Wednesday.

Since Rahul Gandhi is the Wayanad MP, Venugopal has been entrusted to take care of Wayanad and also Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituencies. Alappuzha is the lone LS constituency to go in favour of the LDF.“All 15 MPs have been entrusted to take care of five Assembly constituencies in their LS constituency. Our role includes, addressing organisational lapses, if any, monitoring election campaign and also management of election work,” Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections congress
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp