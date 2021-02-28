Kerala bans online rummy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF government on Saturday banned online rummy by declaring it ‘illegal’ and amended the Kerala Gaming Act 1960 to enforce the ban. The Kerala government had recently submitted before the High Court that it would regulate online rummy gaming when the court sought the state’s response to a public interest litigation filed by movie director Pauly Vadakkan seeking action against sites that host online rummy games.

Pauly, in his plea, submitted that the online rummy gaming business was ruining youths and a young man even ended his life after losing huge money playing online rummy. The court had issued notices to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as well as actors Tamannaah and Aju Varghese after it was alleged that their endorsement, as brand ambassadors, played a significant role in luring youth to the sites. The law department amended the Gaming Act based on a draft proposal approved by the state police chief.Cyber security experts said that making the game illegal does not mean that no one will be able to play it any more.

“These types of games will be available online. But by banning it, the government can now initiate legal action against those playing it. Also those playing online rummy will not get any legal recourse if they have any complaints of fraud or other issues,” said cyber security expert Manu P Zacharia, who is also a member of the Data Security Council of India.