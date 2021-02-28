STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF seat sharing likely this week

An official announcement will however be made only after the state committee meeting scheduled on March 5.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF is all set to finalise seat sharing within the front this week. The LDF will most probably announce the seats for each Left ally by March 4, following which the CPM will announce its list of candidates in a day or two. Candidate selection has been picking up pace in the CPM.The party district committees that are to meet on March 1 and 2 will come up with suggestions for each seat. The proposed names of candidates will be placed before the CPM state secretariat on March 3, after which the party will take a final call on its candidates.

An official announcement will however be made only after the state committee meeting scheduled on March 5. The party secretariat will also take a call on giving exemption to certain candidates as against the general norm of not fielding those who had contested twice. A number of senior leaders, including a few ministers, could get exemption this time.

There are indications that the CPM may give more seats to the two new allies - Kerala Congress under Jose K Mani and LJD. While KC (M) may get around 10 seats, LJD could end up with 4 seats. The CPM is learnt to have made up its mind not to take more seats from existing allies like JD(S) and NCP. The CPI has also begun its candidate selection process. The party has fixed a three-term criterion for candidates.

