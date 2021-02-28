PC George to contest from Poonjar on Janapaksham ticket

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), the outfit led by PC George, has become the first political party to declare its candidate, soon after the election declaration. In a press release issued here, Kerala Janapaksham chairman EK Hassankutty said that P C George will contest from Poonjar assembly constituency.

“A meeting of the party state secretariat has been scheduled for Wednesday here to take political decision and the policy to be adopted in other constituencies,” the release said. Apart from announcing George’s candidature, Janapaksham has already commenced graffiti writings as part of the campaign in Poonjar. Though George has decided to contest as an Independent candidate, he is seeking support from various quarters, including the BJP-led NDA and Twenty20.