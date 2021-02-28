Ramesh Chennithala appears before CJM court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and five UDF leaders appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Special Court for MPs and MLAs) here on Saturday in the case related to alleged ruckus caused during a journey on board the Kochi Metro by UDF leaders in the name of a ‘Janakeeya Yatra’ on June 20, 2017.

The court had summoned them for examination under Section 313 of the CrPC. Besides Chennithala, M M Hassan, UDF convener, Aryadan Mohammed, Benny Behanan, MP, Hibi Eden, MP, Anoop Jacob, MLA, and P C Vishnunadh, also appeared before court.

Former CM Oommen Chandy had appeared before the court on February 1. The police had registered a case against 30 UDF leaders based on a complaint filed by the assistant line superintendent of Kochi Metro.