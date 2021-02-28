Will never consider the invitation of BJP, says Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Saturday made it clear that it would not consider the invitation to join the BJP. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ‘Souhruda Sandesha Yatra’ led by Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal in Malappuram.

He said the BJP had not still grown up to the level of a party to invite IUML. “BJP can invite the ruling party to join with it as it has recently started to speak and act like the BJP. But the IUML will always stay with the UDF. We are also proud to stay with the Indian National Congress,” he said.

During the ceremony, Sadik Ali said the IUML will work against the groups and political parties in the state which try to create a divide in the state and through that get to power in the state. “IUML will always stay strong to protect the secular nature of the state and the country,” he said.