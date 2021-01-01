Cabinet nod to regularise 296 contract workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Thursday decided to regularise 296 contract workers. Those who have been working with Keltron and other associated companies for over 10 years will be regularised. The cabinet also decided to appoint 25 CLR (Casual Labour Roll) workers with the Ground Water Department as SLR (Seasonal Labour Roll) workers.

The government issued its nod for pay revision for officers with Steel Industrials Kerala Ltd for five years, with effect from April 2014, subject to the condition that it should be implemented only after completion of the statutory audit for 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to appoint LSG Department deputy secretary C V Sajan as deputy secretary, Revenue department. Housing Commissioner and Housing Board Secretary A Shibu will be posted as Land Board Secretary. He will be replaced by Survey and Land Records Director R Girija. Land Board Secretary John V Samuel will be the new LSGD deputy secretary.