CBSE exams may force early Assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Union government announcing the dates of CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations (from May 4 to June 10), political circles in the state are watching keenly whether the assembly elections will be advanced. From a political perspective, advancing the elections would be an advantage to the ruling LDF. Basking in the glory of an authentic win in the recently concluded local body elections, the Left front now seems more confident to take on both UDF and BJP in the assembly poll.

Post the poll debacle, the UDF has been trying hard to put its house in order. The BJP, though it could increase its seat share, couldn’t make the required dent in the state electoral scene. However all three fronts have begun hectic preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. CPM state secretary-in-charge and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said, “The party will look into all aspects of the election preparations,” he said.

Usually assembly elections are held during April-May in the state. Last time, the poll was on May 16, 2016 and results were declared on May 19. With elections being held in four states – Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam – in addition to the Union Territory of Puducherry, the Central Election Commission may consider advancing the dates.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said he would consult with the Central Election Commission. “Let me check with the CEC whether the CBSE exams will have any impact on the schedule of the Kerala elections. Since elections are being held in four states and one UT, the CEC will look into this aspect and take a call,” he told TNIE.The CEO had, the other day, hinted that the election notification is expected to be out by March 2021. With the new developments, the Election Commission may consider preponing the elections.