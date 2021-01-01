STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CBSE exams may force early Assembly polls

Usually, elections are held during April-May in the state |  Advancing elections likely to help the ruling LDF

Published: 01st January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Union government announcing the dates of CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations (from May 4 to June 10), political circles in the state are watching keenly whether the assembly elections will be advanced. From a political perspective, advancing the elections would be an advantage to the ruling LDF. Basking in the glory of an authentic win in the recently concluded local body elections, the Left front now seems more confident to take on both UDF and BJP in the assembly poll.

Post the poll debacle, the UDF has been trying hard to put its house in order. The BJP, though it could increase its seat share, couldn’t make the required dent in the state electoral scene. However all three fronts have begun hectic preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. CPM state secretary-in-charge and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said, “The party will look into all aspects of the election preparations,” he said. 

Usually assembly elections are held during April-May in the state. Last time, the poll was on May 16, 2016 and results were declared on May 19. With elections being held in four states – Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam – in addition to the Union Territory of Puducherry, the Central Election Commission may consider advancing the dates. 

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said he would consult with the Central Election Commission. “Let me check with the CEC whether the CBSE exams will have any impact on the schedule of the Kerala elections. Since elections are being held in four states and one UT, the CEC will look into this aspect and take a call,” he told TNIE.The CEO had, the other day, hinted that the election notification is expected to be out by March 2021. With the new developments, the Election Commission may consider preponing the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE exams Kerala Assembly polls
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp