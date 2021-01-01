Govt ushers in 2021 with major police dept recast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has overhauled the police department and promoted Vigilance Director Sudesh Kumar, ADGP, as one of the DGPs. The major rejig was carried out in view of the upcoming assembly elections.Sudesh was promoted to the grade of DGP after S Sreelekha – who was one of the DGPs – retired on Thursday. Sudesh will continue to function as the vigilance director. Meanwhile, IGs S Sreejith and Vijay Sakhare were promoted as ADGPs. Sreejith was posted as ADGP, Crime Branch, while incumbent Kochi Commissioner Sakhare becomes ADGP, Law and Order.

Ch Nagaraju, DIG, Administration, was promoted to the grade of IG and posted as the Kochi City Commissioner.The government also sprang a surprise by creating a new post of ADGP, Protection of Civil Rights, based at the Police Headquarters. Coastal Police ADGP E J Jayaraj has been appointed to that post.

Meanwhile, ADGP B Sandhya was posted as the Fire Force director general and ADGP Yogesh Gupta the Beverages Corporation managing director. Incumbent Bevco MD G Sparjan Kumar was promoted as IG, Crime Branch. Law and Order ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb was been transferred as ADGP, Training while Crime Branch ADGP Anilkant was appointed as the Road Safety Commissioner.

Kannur bifurcated

Kannur City will be under the control of a Commissioner. The current Kollam Rural Police Chief R Ilango was appointed as the Kannur Commissioner while Navneet Sharma is the new Kannur Rural Police Chief. K B Ravi, Rajeev P B and Sujith Das were posted as Kollam Rural Police Chief, Pathanamthitta Police Chief and Palakkad Police Chief, respectively.