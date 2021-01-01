STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt ushers in 2021 with major police dept recast

Ch Nagaraju, DIG, Administration, was promoted to the grade of IG and posted as the Kochi City Commissioner.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Photo | Amit Bandre, Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has overhauled the police department and promoted Vigilance Director Sudesh Kumar, ADGP, as one of the DGPs. The major rejig was carried out in view of the upcoming assembly elections.Sudesh was promoted to the grade of DGP after S Sreelekha – who was one of the DGPs – retired on Thursday. Sudesh will continue to function as the vigilance director. Meanwhile, IGs S Sreejith and Vijay Sakhare were promoted as ADGPs. Sreejith was posted as ADGP, Crime Branch, while incumbent Kochi Commissioner Sakhare becomes ADGP, Law and Order.  

Ch Nagaraju, DIG, Administration, was promoted to the grade of IG and posted as the Kochi City Commissioner.The government also sprang a surprise by creating a new post of ADGP, Protection of Civil Rights, based at the Police Headquarters. Coastal Police ADGP E J Jayaraj has been appointed to that post.

Meanwhile, ADGP B Sandhya was posted as the Fire Force director general and ADGP Yogesh Gupta the Beverages Corporation managing director. Incumbent Bevco MD G Sparjan Kumar was promoted as IG, Crime Branch. Law and Order ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb was been transferred as ADGP, Training while Crime Branch ADGP Anilkant was appointed as the Road Safety Commissioner.

Kannur bifurcated
Kannur City will be under the control of a Commissioner. The current Kollam Rural Police Chief R Ilango was appointed as the Kannur Commissioner while Navneet Sharma is the new Kannur Rural Police Chief. K B Ravi, Rajeev P B and Sujith Das were posted as Kollam Rural Police Chief, Pathanamthitta Police Chief and Palakkad Police Chief, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp