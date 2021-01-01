Jose K Mani may stay on as Rajya Sabha MP till assembly polls

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Three months have passed since Jose K Mani promised to give up his Rajya Sabha MP post after the Kerala Congress (M) switched allegiance from the UDF to the LDF. Political circles are rife with speculation on whether the Left front would put pressure on Jose to quit now or they would wait till the assembly elections. The LDF has reportedly reached an understanding to grant the RS seat to KC (M) rather than stake a claim on it themselves after forcing Jose to step down.

According to insiders, it is likely that Jose will continue as an MP till the assembly elections, which he is expected to contest. That arrangement would be easier for him, they said. When he broke away from the UDF in October, Jose had announced he would resign from RS on “moral grounds”. Should he step down now, the RS bypoll could be held within the tenure of the current assembly to the advantage of the LDF, which has adequate numbers in the house.

Given the thumping victory in the local body polls, party leaders are confident of the LDF retaining power in the state. Hence, there is no pressure on Jose to step down from the MP post now, sources said. The LDF has promised KC (M) the Pala constituency -- now held by Mani C Kappan of the NCP, a Left ally -- in next year’s assembly polls. A section of KC (M) leaders are of the view that Jose should give up the RS seat, which he won as a nominee of the Congress-led UDF, and contest from the Pala assembly constituency.

The state elections are slated for May 2021. As per the rule, the RS election has to be held for this lone vacancy within six months. “The timing of the election is the prerogative of the Central Election Commission. The LDF can retain the seat if elections are held now. Jose continuing in the post until the assembly elections will be a risky affair.

However, the final decision is with the party chairman (Jose) and the probable names reported by a section of the media are mere speculation,” said a top leader. KC (M) state general secretary Stephen George said the party is yet to take a decision in the matter. “The party’s high-powered committee will meet soon to take stock of the political situation in the wake of the victory in local body polls,” he said.