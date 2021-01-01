Kerala schools reopen for class 10 and 12 students with COVID-19 precautions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of seven months close to a million students started attending schools for class 10 and 12 on new year's day.

As many as 5500 schools following the state syllabus and CBSE have opened their campuses to start classroom learning strictly in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol.

Several students came to the campuses with their parents.

An affidavit from parents agreeing to send their children was made compulsory.

Though the attendance was not compulsory the schools have made enough precautions to boost the confidence of students with safety measures.

The students attended the classroom session in shifts and only one student was allowed in a bench to ensure social distancing.

Saturdays will be a working day for higher education institutions including professional colleges.