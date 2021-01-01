STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lack of Covid testing facility at Nilakkal hits pilgrim flow

Procedural delays and failure of authorities to give clearances affected the setting up of the Covid test laboratory at Nilakkal.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The failure of authorities to set up a laboratory for Covid test by using RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction), RT-LAMP (Reverse Transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification) and TrueNat method at Nilakkal pilgrim base camp affected the flow to pilgrims to Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on the first day of the Makaravilakku season on Thursday. 

Though the Kerala High Court had allowed 5,000 pilgrims daily for darshan, the number of pilgrims recorded at the police control room at Nilakkal on Thursday was 3,225, mainly due to lack of Covid test certificate. 

Procedural delays and failure of authorities to give clearances affected the setting up of the Covid test laboratory at Nilakkal. However, devaswom authorities said that Covid test laboratory at Nilakkal would start functioning in a day or two. Meanwhile, 40 fake Covid test certificates were seized from pilgrims by the police at the control room at Nilakkal on the day. By taking advantage of lack of Covid test facilities at Nilakkal, unauthorised laboratories were issuing fake certificates by levying exorbitant rates from pilgrims. 

Kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja performed  Kalabhabhishekam and padi pooja were performed at Lord Ayyappa temple on the first day of the Makaravilakku season on Thursday. Udayasthamana pooja and ashtabhishekam were the other rituals performed at the temple. 

Recoveries surpass new Covid cases

T’Puram: Recoveries surpassed new Covid-19 cases in the state with 5,376 patients recovering from the disease and 5,215 testing positive on Thursday. Sixty-seven health workers are among the infected, the highest in the month. A total of 30 deaths were confirmed as due to the disease on the day. This is for the eighth time in the month that deaths touched the 30-mark in the daily tally. Of the new cases, 4,621 were contact cases, 405 with unknown sources of infection and 122 returnees. The daily test positivity rate stands at 8.95%, lowest since December 18. A total of 58,283 samples were processed on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilakkal pilgrims Sabarimala COVID 19
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp