Panchayat president tries to kill self, hours after swearing in

Published: 01st January 2021 05:45 AM

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Barely 24 hours after he was sworn in as president of  Thenhipalam grama panchayat in Malappuram, T Vijith tried to take his life. The 35-year-old, who had won the local body polls on a Muslim League (IUML) ticket, was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where his condition is stated to be critical.

A Dalit, Vijith was elected from ward 11(reserved) by a margin of 375 votes. According to IUML leader Shereef Chelari, Vijith had tried to hang himself at his Alunga residence during the wee hours on Thursday.

“Vijith could be rescued after his elder brother forcibly opened the door of the room in which the former locked himself in.  Initially he was rushed to a local hospital and from there to the KMCH. He is admitted to the critical ICU, “ said Shereef. 

