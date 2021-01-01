STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Raid Sreelekha’ wants to have ‘peaceful time’ post retirement

Born in 1960, Sreelekha entered the police service while working as a Grade B officer in Reserve Bank of India.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

R Sreelekha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R Sreelekha , the first woman IPS officer from Kerala and the first woman officer in the state to adorn the DGP rank, retired from service on Thursday drawing curtains on an illustrious career that spanned 33 years. The 1987-batch officer hung up her boots as the Director General of the Fire and Rescue Services. She had a silent last day in office and even gave the police department’s farewell ceremony a miss.

Born in 1960, Sreelekha entered the police service while working as a Grade B officer in Reserve Bank of India. She started her career as an assistant superintendent in Kottayam and, on completing probation, was appointed the district superintendent of Thrissur in 1991.

Thereafter, she functioned as the district superintendent of Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. She later went on deputation to the CBI where she spearheaded various anti-graft drives thereby earning the name ‘Raid Sreelekha’. Her stints as the managing director of various public sector units were noted for efficient intervention and transparent administration.

A peaceful post-retirement life is my dream: Sreelekha

Sreelekha IPS

Sreelekha ’S stints as the managing director of various public sector units were noted for efficient intervention and transparent administration. She also found time to pen her thoughts and publish nine books, which include crime thrillers.Sreelekha had earned applause while working as the transport commissioner. The efforts her department undertook helped reduce the number of road-accident causalities and also enhanced the revenue of motor vehicles department to a record high.

Her investigative acumen was appreciated in the Praveen murder case, where a serving DySP was the prime accused for murdering his wife’s paramour. She filed the chargesheet within 90 days and, in the subsequent trial, the officer was sentenced for life.Sreelekha said she had worked hard and would like to relax and spend post-retirement in peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officer Kerala R Sreelekha
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp