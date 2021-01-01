‘Raid Sreelekha’ wants to have ‘peaceful time’ post retirement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R Sreelekha , the first woman IPS officer from Kerala and the first woman officer in the state to adorn the DGP rank, retired from service on Thursday drawing curtains on an illustrious career that spanned 33 years. The 1987-batch officer hung up her boots as the Director General of the Fire and Rescue Services. She had a silent last day in office and even gave the police department’s farewell ceremony a miss.

Born in 1960, Sreelekha entered the police service while working as a Grade B officer in Reserve Bank of India. She started her career as an assistant superintendent in Kottayam and, on completing probation, was appointed the district superintendent of Thrissur in 1991.

Thereafter, she functioned as the district superintendent of Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. She later went on deputation to the CBI where she spearheaded various anti-graft drives thereby earning the name ‘Raid Sreelekha’. Her stints as the managing director of various public sector units were noted for efficient intervention and transparent administration.

A peaceful post-retirement life is my dream: Sreelekha

Sreelekha IPS

Sreelekha ’S stints as the managing director of various public sector units were noted for efficient intervention and transparent administration. She also found time to pen her thoughts and publish nine books, which include crime thrillers.Sreelekha had earned applause while working as the transport commissioner. The efforts her department undertook helped reduce the number of road-accident causalities and also enhanced the revenue of motor vehicles department to a record high.

Her investigative acumen was appreciated in the Praveen murder case, where a serving DySP was the prime accused for murdering his wife’s paramour. She filed the chargesheet within 90 days and, in the subsequent trial, the officer was sentenced for life.Sreelekha said she had worked hard and would like to relax and spend post-retirement in peace.