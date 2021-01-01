Sixth accident in past two months in Kuthiran

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kuthiran sector on the Palakkad-Thrissur stretch of the NH has always been an accident-prone area. The accident on Thursday, in which three people were killed, was the sixth in the past two months. Most of the accidents were caused by goods carriers. The work on the stretch has been delayed for years as the contractor has been unable to fund the work.

The stretch from Irumpupalam to Vazhukumpara is the most dangerous. The road is an abysmal condition and the dust and rubble add to motorists’ difficulty.

Earlier this month, a driver was killed when two goods carriers collided and one of them fell into a gorge. In another mishap, a cleaner was killed when two lorries collided.

Speeding by private buses plying between Palakkad and Thrissur is a menace on the stretch. Regular motorists point out that no police personnel is deputed to regulate traffic on the stretch from Mannuthy to Vadakkenchery which is another reason for speeding of vehicles. Meanwhile, Thrissur district collector has ordered an enquiry into Thursday’s accident. The Thrissur tahsildar will be in charge of the enquiry.

The collector has asked the tahsildar to visit the place and submit a report.

The collector had also collected the details of the accident from the city police commissioner.