STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sixth accident in past two months in Kuthiran

The  Kuthiran sector on the Palakkad-Thrissur stretch of the NH has always been an accident-prone area.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

The long queue of vehicles seen at Kuthiran on the Palakkad–Thrissur stretch of the NH following the mishap on Thursday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kuthiran sector on the Palakkad-Thrissur stretch of the NH has always been an accident-prone area. The accident on Thursday, in which three people were killed, was the sixth in the past two months. Most of the accidents were caused by goods carriers. The work on the stretch has been delayed for years as the contractor has been unable to fund the work. 

The stretch from Irumpupalam to Vazhukumpara is the most dangerous. The road is an abysmal condition and the dust and rubble add to motorists’ difficulty. 

Earlier this month, a driver was killed when two goods carriers collided and one of them fell into a gorge. In another mishap, a cleaner was killed when two lorries collided.

Speeding by private buses plying between Palakkad and Thrissur is a menace on the stretch. Regular motorists point out that no police personnel is deputed to regulate traffic on the stretch from Mannuthy to Vadakkenchery which is another reason for speeding of vehicles. Meanwhile, Thrissur district collector has ordered an enquiry into Thursday’s accident.  The Thrissur tahsildar will be in charge of the enquiry. 

The collector has asked the tahsildar to visit the place and submit a report.
The collector had also collected the details of the accident from the city police commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad Kuthiran road accident
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp