Special legislation to bypass farm laws in works

The legislation, currently in its draft stage, will be introduced in budget session scheduled to begin on January 8

Published: 01st January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reads the resolution against the new farm laws during the special assembly session | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lose on the heels of passing a resolution in the assembly urging the Centre to withdraw the contentious farm laws, the LDF government is planning to bring in a legislation to bypass the laws in the state. The legislation, which is currently in its draft stage, will be introduced in the budget session of the assembly, which is scheduled to begin on January 8.

According to Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, a committee formulated to finalise the legislation has been holding talks with various stakeholders and officials, including the Planning Board vice chairman and department secretaries. “The additional advocate general has been entrusted with the task to prepare the draft legislation. All related procedures will be completed in a week’s time,” he told TNIE. The state government had recently issued an executive order fixing the base price for perishable products. The new legislation is also being prepared on these lines.

Other states have gone in for legislation keeping in mind the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act. As the state does not have an APMC, the Kerala legislation will focus on ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. “Only two crops with MSP -- copra and paddy -- are procured from the state. The state collects coconut from farmers through Krishi Bhavans and cooperative societies for a base price of Rs 27. Paddy is directly procured from farmers,” the minister explained. He further pointed out that as a consumer state, Kerala was heavily dependent on other states. “When markets in those states become free, it will naturally affect markets here,” he said.

The government is also opposed to the clauses on contract farming. “With the new legislation, we are planning to move against corporates by bringing in cooperatives,” Kumar said. Though the Agriculture department is preparing the legislation, a slew of other departments including Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Revenue and Local Self-Government are also involved in it, he added. 

Recently, former chief minister Oommen Chandy had called for a legislation to protect farmers’ interests. The Opposition UDF had also raised the issue in the assembly on Thursday, amid talks on the resolution against the central laws.

Pinarayi refuses to name Modi in resolution
T’Puram: The state government turned down the Opposition’s demand to include critical references on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the resolution passed by the Assembly against the recently enacted farm laws. Replying to the amendments proposed by Congress MLA K C Joseph, Pinarayi said there was no need to mention the prime minister’s name in the resolution.

The chief minister said the resolution specifically attacks the Union government and that includes the prime minister who heads it. The Opposition tried its best to persuade the government to name Modi in the resolution but in vain. T A Ahammed Kabeer of the Muslim League urged the government to include at least a line on Modi’s ‘ingratitude towards farmers’. At one point, Joseph tried to provoke the chief minister saying  there was no need to be afraid of anyone. 

