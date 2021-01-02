Country’s tallest Lord Shiva statue unveiled at Azhimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tallest Gangadhareswara (Lord Shiva) statue in the country on the premises of Azhimala temple in Vizhinjam was unveiled on Thursday. The 58-ft-tall statue made of concrete depicts Shiva having wavy hair with Ganga on his head.

The statue was completed over a duration of six years by artist P S Devadathan, an Azhimala native. Under the statue, there is a 3,500-sq-ft chamber with more sculptures showing the history of Azhimala Shiva temple. The sculpture has been made on a rock which is at an altitude of 20-ft from the sea.