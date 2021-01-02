STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination dry run in four districts in Kerala from Saturday

It will involve carrying the vaccine in special carriers from cold chain mechanism and keeping records of the vaccine administration.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

covid_vaccine

For representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department will conduct a dry run or the mock drill to check the preparedness of Covid-19 vaccine distribution at six centres in four districts on Saturday morning. In Thiruvananthapuram district, the primary health centre (PhC) at Poozhanadu, district hospital at Peroorkada and KIMS hospital have been chosen as centres for conducting the dry run.

Similarly, the dry run will be held at the Community health Centre at Nemmara in Palakkad, PhCs at Kurukkuamoola in Wayanad and at Vazhathoppu in Idukki as part of the nation-wide programme. The tests will be held from 9 am to 11 am. At each centre, 25 health workers will be involved to follow the procedure of vaccine administration to mimic the actual scenario.

It will involve carrying the vaccine in special carriers from cold chain mechanism and keeping records of the vaccine administration. The database will be collected in a digital platform called Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN). health minister K K Shailaja said the state was fully prepared for the actual vaccine distribution as it has recently received 20 large ice-lined refrigerators, 1,800 vaccine carriers, 100 cold boxes, 12,000 ice packs to augment its vaccine delivery infrastructure. The department will also get 14 lakh single-use syringes soon, said the minister. The vaccines will be provided to health workers, medical students, AShA workers and anganwadi workers to begin with.

Covid vaccine this month itself

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Covid-19 vaccine would be made available by January itself. According to him, the Central government has informed the state that the vaccine would arrive soon. “The ‘Oxford Vaccine’ has got approval from many countries. It is likely to be stored in our country. So we do not expect any difficulty in getting it,” he said. He called upon frontline health workers to set an example to others by accepting the vaccine. “It is their responsibility as they know the effect of vaccines on the body,” he said.

