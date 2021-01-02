Five more returnees from UK test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Friday reported 4,991 new Covid-19 positive persons taking the total number of active cases to 65,054. As many as 5,111 recovered and 1,384 persons have been admitted to various hospitals. There were 23 Covid-19 deaths out of which seven were reported from ernakulam.

The total toll has become 3,095. Five more returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive on Friday and their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to check if the infection was due to the mutant variant of Covid-19. Among the 37 samples of the returnees sent so far, results of six came out negative. The test positivity rate, that is an indicator of the spread of infection, continued to be just under 10 per cent.