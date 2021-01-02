Kerala slashes rates, RT-PCR to cost Rs 1,500

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has reduced the Covid-19 testing charges in private laboratories, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Friday. The RT-PCR test will cost `1,500 while the rapid antigen tests will cost `300, Xpert Nat will cost `2,500, True NAT `1,500, and RT-LAMP `1,150. The fee includes swabbing charges, personal safety equipment and testing.

According to Shailaja, all recognised laboratories and hospitals should stick to the revised rates. It is the second time that the state has slashed the testing charges. According to the minister, the competitive manufacturing practice of making testing kits as per ICMR guidelines resulted in such a price reduction.