Kerala theatres to reopen on January 5, 60 movies ready

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after the makers of Drishyam 2, the sequel of Mohanlal-starrer megahit, announced their decision to release the movie on OTT platform, the state government allowed cinema halls to reopen on January 5.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the theatres have to follow Covid restrictions including a cap on the viewers’ number.

“The number of viewers must be limited to half the total seats available. Only that many tickets are allowed to be sold. Theatres have to follow the Health Department’s Covid guidelines. They should be sanitised before the opening date. Strict action will be taken against the erring halls,” he said. Pinarayi said the decision on reopening was taken in the wake of the crisis in the film sector.

“Theatres have been remaining closed for almost a year. Thousands of people working in the film sector are in a big crisis,” he said.The office-bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce are expected to meet the CM on Monday and seek government support, including tax exemption and concession in electricity bill for cinema halls.

Online release of Drishyam 2 prompts call to reopen theatres

While Vijay-starrer Master will have a grand release in the state on January 13, the chamber will be more keen on the 60-odd Malayalam films that are ready to hit theatres. The decision of a mega banner like Aashirvad Cinemas to release Drishyam 2 on OTT platform is learnt to have prompted the government to take the call. Following the detection of the new Covid strain, the makers of Drishyam 2 felt there was no point in waiting for theatres to open.

Another Jeethu Joseph-directed Aashirvad banner movie Ram had to stop shooting midway, while its multi-crore Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is ready for release. Meanwhile, festivals and cultural programmes will be permitted from January 5. The police and sectoral magistrates should ensure that the number of people does not exceed the permitted figure. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed for religious festivals, cultural and art programmes held indoors and 200 outdoors.