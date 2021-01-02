STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala theatres to reopen on January 5, 60 movies ready

While Vijay-starrer Master will have a grand release in the state on January 13, the chamber will be more keen on the 60-odd Malayalam films that are ready to hit theatres.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after the makers of Drishyam 2, the sequel of Mohanlal-starrer megahit, announced their decision to release the movie on OTT platform, the state government allowed cinema halls to reopen on January 5.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the theatres have to follow Covid restrictions including a cap on the viewers’ number.

“The number of viewers must be limited to half the total seats available. Only that many tickets are allowed to be sold. Theatres have to follow the Health Department’s Covid guidelines. They should be sanitised before the opening date. Strict action will be taken against the erring halls,” he said. Pinarayi said the decision on reopening was taken in the wake of the crisis in the film sector. 

“Theatres have been remaining closed for almost a year. Thousands of people working in the film sector are in a big crisis,” he said.The office-bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce are expected to meet the CM on Monday and seek government support, including tax exemption and concession in electricity bill for cinema halls. 

Online release of Drishyam 2 prompts call to reopen theatres

While Vijay-starrer Master will have a grand release in the state on January 13, the chamber will be more keen on the 60-odd Malayalam films that are ready to hit theatres. The decision of a mega banner like Aashirvad Cinemas to release Drishyam 2 on OTT platform is learnt to have prompted the government to take the call. Following the detection of the new Covid strain, the makers of Drishyam 2 felt there was no point in waiting for theatres to open.

Another Jeethu Joseph-directed Aashirvad banner movie Ram had to stop shooting midway, while its multi-crore Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is ready for release. Meanwhile, festivals and cultural programmes will be permitted from January 5. The police and sectoral magistrates should ensure that the number of people does not exceed the permitted figure. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed for religious festivals, cultural and art programmes held indoors and 200 outdoors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinema halls Kerala
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp