Pinarayi’s dig at Kunhalikutty’s return to Kerala politics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a dig at the slated return of PK Kunhalikutty to state politics, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the IUML national general secretary’s position will be in the Opposition benches. Welcoming Kunhalikutty to the state politics, he said Kunhalikutty was earlier the member of the assembly. At one point of time, he thought that it would be wise to move to Parliament thinking that a particular situation would emerge at the Centre.

In the assembly, it would be helpful if a person like Kunhalikutty sits in the Opposition bench, he said. Commenting on the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the raging dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church, he said the state government was trying to arrive at a consensus in the dispute.