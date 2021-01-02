STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Road accidents: Heavy vehicle villain, bikers victims

Video of a pick-up van grazing past a pedestrian in Kollam and pile-up at Kuthiran once again bring road accidents in focus

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Dhinesh Kallungal& Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, a man’s close shave after a speeding pick-up van grazed past him in Kollam, the video of which was shared on social media, has left many shuddering. The video showed the vehicle speeding towards the man who was walking by the side of the national highway, swerves towards his left and zooms past him brushing against tree branches. Perhaps, he was one of the luckiest pedestrians in the state in 2020. 

The recent truck accident at the treacherous Kuthiran on the NH between Thrissur and Palakkad, which claimed three lives, has once again brought the focus back on fatal accidents, and road rage and fatigue especially of drivers of goods vehicles like pick-ups and trucks loaded with fish, chicken or toddy. They zoom past other vehicles on the national and state highways, giving scary moments to other motorists and pedestrians. 

Tony Thomas, patron of Cochin Container Carrier Owners’ Welfare Association (CCCOWA), said, “It is sad to note that a road culture is yet to take shape in Kerala despite efforts by various agencies. Not only drivers of goods vehicles, those of even KSRTC buses are also notorious for menacing behaviour. Bad road culture coupled with insufficient infrastructure on the road and ineffective traffic rule enforcement lead to road fatalities in the state,” he said.  

Though motorcyclists account for around 50 per cent of the victims in the state, most of the deaths due to collision involve heavy vehicles. People travelling in smaller vehicles or on two-wheelers often fall victims to rash driving by drivers of heavy vehicles, which weigh 20-30 times that of a passenger car and which need greater ground clearance. Truck drivers’ fatigue and extended working hours increase the crash risk on roads, said experts.  

Speaking to TNIE, Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, State Transport Authority (STA), said, “It’s a grave issue and the transport department has been trying to reduce the number of fatal accidents through successive interventions. Last year was relatively safe due to the Covid-induced lockdown. 

The department will soon set up round-the-clock control rooms in 14 districts to monitor the vehicle movement and enforce road rules more strictly,” he said.  As part of improving its automated traffic enforcement activities, the control rooms will be equipped with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. The portable devices with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and speed detection radars will work with the support of these 14 special control rooms. The work on the project has begun,” he said. This is expected to bring to an end the manual enforcement activities, said MVD sources. 

Time to change track 

New guidelines
In the wake of Avinashi accident that led to the death of 19 passengers, the state government had decided to frame certain guidelines for national permit trucks and lorries. The guidelines will cover measures for safe driving during the night and the number of hours behind the wheel.

41,678 accidents, 3,203 deaths and 51,225 injuries were reported in the state in 2005, an all-time high 

TRAGEDIES UNFOLDED
Mode of transport    Year    Accidents    Persons killed
Trucks    2017    2,189    491
Other goods vehicles        1,755    192
Heavy vehicles        160    123

Accidents involving goods carriers 
Year    Accidents    Persons killed    Total accidents    Total deaths
2017    4,104    806    8,470    4,131
2018    2,452    452    40,181    4,303
2019    2,399    484    41,111    4,440
2020    -    -    24,983    2,577

238 black spots were identified in state in 2019

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp