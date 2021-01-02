Road accidents: Heavy vehicle villain, bikers victims

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, a man’s close shave after a speeding pick-up van grazed past him in Kollam, the video of which was shared on social media, has left many shuddering. The video showed the vehicle speeding towards the man who was walking by the side of the national highway, swerves towards his left and zooms past him brushing against tree branches. Perhaps, he was one of the luckiest pedestrians in the state in 2020.

The recent truck accident at the treacherous Kuthiran on the NH between Thrissur and Palakkad, which claimed three lives, has once again brought the focus back on fatal accidents, and road rage and fatigue especially of drivers of goods vehicles like pick-ups and trucks loaded with fish, chicken or toddy. They zoom past other vehicles on the national and state highways, giving scary moments to other motorists and pedestrians.

Tony Thomas, patron of Cochin Container Carrier Owners’ Welfare Association (CCCOWA), said, “It is sad to note that a road culture is yet to take shape in Kerala despite efforts by various agencies. Not only drivers of goods vehicles, those of even KSRTC buses are also notorious for menacing behaviour. Bad road culture coupled with insufficient infrastructure on the road and ineffective traffic rule enforcement lead to road fatalities in the state,” he said.

Though motorcyclists account for around 50 per cent of the victims in the state, most of the deaths due to collision involve heavy vehicles. People travelling in smaller vehicles or on two-wheelers often fall victims to rash driving by drivers of heavy vehicles, which weigh 20-30 times that of a passenger car and which need greater ground clearance. Truck drivers’ fatigue and extended working hours increase the crash risk on roads, said experts.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, State Transport Authority (STA), said, “It’s a grave issue and the transport department has been trying to reduce the number of fatal accidents through successive interventions. Last year was relatively safe due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

The department will soon set up round-the-clock control rooms in 14 districts to monitor the vehicle movement and enforce road rules more strictly,” he said. As part of improving its automated traffic enforcement activities, the control rooms will be equipped with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. The portable devices with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and speed detection radars will work with the support of these 14 special control rooms. The work on the project has begun,” he said. This is expected to bring to an end the manual enforcement activities, said MVD sources.

New guidelines

In the wake of Avinashi accident that led to the death of 19 passengers, the state government had decided to frame certain guidelines for national permit trucks and lorries. The guidelines will cover measures for safe driving during the night and the number of hours behind the wheel.

41,678 accidents, 3,203 deaths and 51,225 injuries were reported in the state in 2005, an all-time high

TRAGEDIES UNFOLDED

Mode of transport Year Accidents Persons killed

Trucks 2017 2,189 491

Other goods vehicles 1,755 192

Heavy vehicles 160 123

Accidents involving goods carriers

Year Accidents Persons killed Total accidents Total deaths

2017 4,104 806 8,470 4,131

2018 2,452 452 40,181 4,303

2019 2,399 484 41,111 4,440

2020 - - 24,983 2,577

238 black spots were identified in state in 2019