STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two daughters-in-law of Mannur family become local body presidents

Karthiayani  K, 67, is elated that both her daughters-in-law have become local body presidents – one of Kozhikode block panchayat and the other of Kadalundi grama panchayat.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

From left)Kadalundi grama panchayat president V Anusha, mother-in-law Karthiayani and Kozhikode block panchayat president Sajitha Pookadan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Karthiayani K, 67, is elated that both her daughters-in-law have become local body presidents – one of Kozhikode block panchayat and the other of Kadalundi grama panchayat. Sajitha Pookadan, wife of K Vinod Kumar, won the Kadalundi division with a majority of 1,061 votes on a CPI ticket, while V Anusha, wife of K Pramod Kumar, won the Mannur ward of Kadalundi panchayat by 358 votes. “empowerment is still a distant dream for many married women.

Most of them are restricted within the four walls of their husband’s home. They need their in-laws’ permission to even pursue a career. If women are allowed to work, they have to juggle between their responsibilities at home and the workplace. I’m proud that both of them have achieved a remarkable position as people’s representatives,” said Karthiayani.

Late K Kandan, Karthiayani’s husband, was a leader of farmers and agriculture labourers, and a gram panchayat member. “Our family has been active in politics. So, we understand the responsibilities of a people’s representative. When we are out for work, mother (Karthiayani) manages home,” said Sajitha. She is the panchayat president of Kerala Mahila Sangham and a member of the CPI Mannur Valav branch. Anusha is a CPM Mannur CMhSS branch member and a Kudumbashree ADS member.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body president Kozhikode
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp