Two daughters-in-law of Mannur family become local body presidents

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Karthiayani K, 67, is elated that both her daughters-in-law have become local body presidents – one of Kozhikode block panchayat and the other of Kadalundi grama panchayat. Sajitha Pookadan, wife of K Vinod Kumar, won the Kadalundi division with a majority of 1,061 votes on a CPI ticket, while V Anusha, wife of K Pramod Kumar, won the Mannur ward of Kadalundi panchayat by 358 votes. “empowerment is still a distant dream for many married women.

Most of them are restricted within the four walls of their husband’s home. They need their in-laws’ permission to even pursue a career. If women are allowed to work, they have to juggle between their responsibilities at home and the workplace. I’m proud that both of them have achieved a remarkable position as people’s representatives,” said Karthiayani.

Late K Kandan, Karthiayani’s husband, was a leader of farmers and agriculture labourers, and a gram panchayat member. “Our family has been active in politics. So, we understand the responsibilities of a people’s representative. When we are out for work, mother (Karthiayani) manages home,” said Sajitha. She is the panchayat president of Kerala Mahila Sangham and a member of the CPI Mannur Valav branch. Anusha is a CPM Mannur CMhSS branch member and a Kudumbashree ADS member.