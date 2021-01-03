STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 results out of 37 show no trace of mutant virus

 As far as the mutant variant of the Novel Coronavirus is concerned, it’s so far so good for the state as it is yet to deal with such a case.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As far as the mutant variant of the Novel Coronavirus is concerned, it’s so far so good for the state as it is yet to deal with such a case.According to the health department, a total of 37 UK returnees tested positive in the state and their samples were sent for whole genome sequencing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Of the 11 results provided by the NIV, none were identified with the new strain. At the same time, the state’s Covid-19 recovered tally crossed the seven lakh mark on Saturday.On the day, 5,328 fresh cases and 4,985 recovered cases were recorded. The daily test positivity rate stood at 9.85 per cent and the samples processed were 54,098. Of the new cases, 4801 were contact cases, 392 were cases with unknown sources of infection, 78 were returnees and 57 were health workers.The deaths that were confirmed as due to the virus were 21. 

mutant virus COVID 19
