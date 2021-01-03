STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boby Chemmanur ‘buys’ disputed land of dead couple, kids reject offer

According to the orphaned kids, Vasantha,  who claims ownership over the land, and from whom Boby bought the land, doesn’t own the same.  

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:58 AM

Boby Chemmanur collecting land document from Vasantha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a dramatic turn of events, jeweller Boby Chemmanur on Saturday bought the disputed land at Neyyattinkara where attempts by the police to evict a family resulted in the deaths of  Rajan- Ambili couple.  However, the children of the couple, who died of burns suffered in the self-immolation bid, rejected the offer.  

According to the orphaned kids, Vasantha,  who claims ownership over the land, and from whom Boby bought the land, doesn’t own the same.  Hence she has no right to sell it, they said. Furthermore, they wanted government to resolve the issue as promised and give them the land on which their parents were cremated. On Saturday, Boby Chemmannur visited Vasantha who is in protective custody and bought the land for Ranjith and Rahul, children of the deceased couple . 

 “I bought it after my lawyer vetted the documents. If we were duped, it will be dealt with legally,” Boby Chemmannur told reporters when he came to hand over the land documents to the children.After his offer was turned down, Boby Chemmannur said along with the children he planned to approach the authorities concerned for further proceedings on the issue if the situation warranted it. According to him,  the decision to buy the land was taken after the Thiruvananthapuram unit of Boby Fans and Charitable Society alerted him on the issue. He also asked the children if they still wanted to live in that land itself as stated earlier. If so,  he will do his utmost to ensure it. 

Renjith and Rahul reiterated that the property is their right and that it shouldn’t be bought from Vasantha, but handed to them as is their right. Even as they thanked Boby for his kindness, they said the land cannot be bought or sold legally. S Anil Kumar, DySP, Neyyattinkara  said that he was not aware of Boby visiting Vasantha or kids. 

