STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Course correction: AICC delegation to arrive in Kerala on Sunday

Following Tariq Anwar filing his report before Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the poll debacle, he is on the second leg of the trip with a clear agenda.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in -charge of the state, and three secretaries will be back in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening to take stock of the ‘corrective steps’ taken by the KPCC leadership  so far following his first round of talks after the party’s poll debacle. The two-day-long back-to-back meetings with the KPCC executive members and KPCC office- bearers on January 4 and 5 will see organisational lapses being addressed by the AICC leadership.

Following Tariq Anwar filing his report before Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the poll debacle, he is on the second leg of the trip with a clear agenda. With just two months left for the notification for the Assembly elections, the AICC leadership is aware of the need to initiate corrective steps as advised by a plethora of Congress leaders and the UDF allies. Currently, the KPCC leadership is on a mission to come up with a new crop of DCC presidents in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod. Also, with the incumbent DCC presidents in Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad holding dual posts, these districts will also get new party chiefs.

K C Venugopal, AICC organising general secretary, has given clear indications to the DCCs which have come under scanner that they would have to make way for their successors. Sooranad Rajasekharan, KPCC vice-president, told TNIE that the Central delegation will arrive on Sunday night.

“AICC’s first priority is to remove those DCC presidents who were responsible for the poll debacle in the local body elections. On Tuesday, Tariq Anwar and his team will first convene a meeting of  12 KPCC vice-presidents and 44 general secretaries. He will also hold meetings with those KPCC office-bearers who were entrusted with the responsibilities in their respective districts in the local body elections”, said Sooranad Rajasekaharan.

The AICC delegation will also be huddled with the presidents of feeder organisations like KSU, Youth Congress and Mahila Congress on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Tariq Anwar will be conveying the AICC leadership’s decision to senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy to lead the party in the imminent Assembly elections.

A senior UDF leader told TNIE that if the UDF has to bounce back from its colossal defeat, Oommen Chandy will have to lead the election. “The latest is that NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair himself has apprised Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala that he should urge Oommen Chandy to lead the front,” said a senior UDF leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC KPCC congress Kerala
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp