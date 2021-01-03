Course correction: AICC delegation to arrive in Kerala on Sunday

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in -charge of the state, and three secretaries will be back in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening to take stock of the ‘corrective steps’ taken by the KPCC leadership so far following his first round of talks after the party’s poll debacle. The two-day-long back-to-back meetings with the KPCC executive members and KPCC office- bearers on January 4 and 5 will see organisational lapses being addressed by the AICC leadership.

Following Tariq Anwar filing his report before Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the poll debacle, he is on the second leg of the trip with a clear agenda. With just two months left for the notification for the Assembly elections, the AICC leadership is aware of the need to initiate corrective steps as advised by a plethora of Congress leaders and the UDF allies. Currently, the KPCC leadership is on a mission to come up with a new crop of DCC presidents in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod. Also, with the incumbent DCC presidents in Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad holding dual posts, these districts will also get new party chiefs.

K C Venugopal, AICC organising general secretary, has given clear indications to the DCCs which have come under scanner that they would have to make way for their successors. Sooranad Rajasekharan, KPCC vice-president, told TNIE that the Central delegation will arrive on Sunday night.

“AICC’s first priority is to remove those DCC presidents who were responsible for the poll debacle in the local body elections. On Tuesday, Tariq Anwar and his team will first convene a meeting of 12 KPCC vice-presidents and 44 general secretaries. He will also hold meetings with those KPCC office-bearers who were entrusted with the responsibilities in their respective districts in the local body elections”, said Sooranad Rajasekaharan.

The AICC delegation will also be huddled with the presidents of feeder organisations like KSU, Youth Congress and Mahila Congress on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Tariq Anwar will be conveying the AICC leadership’s decision to senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy to lead the party in the imminent Assembly elections.

A senior UDF leader told TNIE that if the UDF has to bounce back from its colossal defeat, Oommen Chandy will have to lead the election. “The latest is that NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair himself has apprised Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala that he should urge Oommen Chandy to lead the front,” said a senior UDF leader.