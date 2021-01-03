Kerala waits for Covishield to arrive; health workers, seniors first in queue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is ready to roll out the Covishield vaccine immediately after the state receives its share, which is expected very soon, Health Minister K K Shailaja has said. Though the Union Health Ministry is yet to announce an official date for the release of the vaccine, the state is armed with a holistic plan that will ensure the proper storage and distribution of the vaccine in every district, the minister said.

The vaccine shots will be first administered to the state’s healthcare workers, and then to senior citizens, she added. As a prelude to the vaccination programme, the state on Saturday conducted a dry run at six centres spread over four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad. The ‘mock-drill’, conducted on a pan-India basis as instructed by the Union Health Ministry, is aimed at ensuring the operational feasibility of the government’s rollout plan, besides identifying flaws in the implementation and reporting mechanisms chalked out for the purpose.

“The first phase of vaccination will focus on the 3.13 lakh people belonging to the priority group — those in the vanguard of the fight against Covid- 19. This includes health workers, medical students, Asha workers and anganwadi workers, among others. Next in line are the senior citizens.

The state has an elderly population of 50 lakh. We hope the Centre will allot enough vaccine vials to the state,” Shailaja said. Up to 14 lakh auto-disposable syringes have been stored at a Thiruvananthapuram godown for the vaccination programme. Twenty large ice-lined refrigerators, 1,800 vaccine carriers, 50 large cold boxes, 50 small cold boxes, and 1,200 ice packs had also reached the godown earlier.

Concerns surrounding vaccine unfounded: Shailaja

Citing expert opinion that the Covishield vaccine -- developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India -- is safe and unlikely to cause any adverse sideeffect, Shailaja said concerns and doubts surrounding the vaccine were unfounded. On Saturday, 25 health workers each took part in the mock drill at every centre from 9am to 11am.

The exercise was carried out at the primary health centre in Poozhanadu, the district hospital in Peroorkada, and a private hospital in the capital district, the primary health centre at Vazhathope in Idukki, the community health centre at Nenmara in Palakkad and the primary health centre at Kurukkanmoola in Wayanad.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier stated that one of the objectives of the dry-run was to assess the operational feasibility of the Co-WIN application -- a digital platform to help with Covid vaccine delivery. The outcomes of the dry-run will be reviewed by the State Task Force headed by the health principal secretary. The team will then provide its feedback to the ministry.