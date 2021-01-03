STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala waits for Covishield to arrive; health workers, seniors first in queue

Kerala  is ready to roll out the Covishield vaccine immediately after the state receives its share, which is expected very soon, Health Minister K K Shailaja has said.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, COVID 19 Vaccine

A total of 3.13 lakh had registered for the Covishield in Kerala. (Representational Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is ready to roll out the Covishield vaccine immediately after the state receives its share, which is expected very soon, Health Minister K K Shailaja has said. Though the Union Health Ministry is yet to announce an official date for the release of the vaccine, the state is armed with a holistic plan that will ensure the proper storage and distribution of the vaccine in every district, the minister said.

The vaccine shots will be first administered to the state’s healthcare workers, and then to senior citizens, she added. As a prelude to the vaccination programme, the state on Saturday conducted a dry run at six centres spread over four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad. The ‘mock-drill’, conducted on a pan-India basis as instructed by the Union Health Ministry, is aimed at ensuring the operational feasibility of the government’s rollout plan, besides identifying flaws in the implementation and reporting mechanisms chalked out for the purpose.

“The first phase of vaccination will focus on the 3.13 lakh people belonging to the priority group — those in the vanguard of the fight against Covid- 19. This includes health workers, medical students, Asha workers and anganwadi workers, among others. Next in line are the senior citizens.

The state has an elderly population of 50 lakh. We hope the Centre will allot enough vaccine vials to the state,” Shailaja said. Up to 14 lakh auto-disposable syringes have been stored at a Thiruvananthapuram godown for the vaccination programme. Twenty large ice-lined refrigerators, 1,800 vaccine carriers, 50 large cold boxes, 50 small cold boxes, and 1,200 ice packs had also reached the godown earlier.

Concerns surrounding vaccine unfounded: Shailaja

Citing expert opinion that the Covishield vaccine -- developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India -- is safe and unlikely to cause any adverse sideeffect, Shailaja said concerns and doubts surrounding the vaccine were unfounded. On Saturday, 25 health workers each took part in the mock drill at every centre from 9am to 11am.

The exercise was carried out at the primary health centre in Poozhanadu, the district hospital in Peroorkada, and a private hospital in the capital district, the primary health centre at Vazhathope in Idukki, the community health centre at Nenmara in Palakkad and the primary health centre at Kurukkanmoola in Wayanad.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier stated that one of the objectives of the dry-run was to assess the operational feasibility of the Co-WIN application -- a digital platform to help with Covid vaccine delivery. The outcomes of the dry-run will be reviewed by the State Task Force headed by the health principal secretary. The team will then provide its feedback to the ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Covishield COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp