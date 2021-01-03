STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man ends life after killing two sons

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a ghastly incident, two children at Navaikulam here were brutally murdered by their father on Friday night. Safeer, 35, of Althaf Land, Nainamkonam, Navayikulam, an autorickshaw driver, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, ended his life later.Rejina, mother of the deceased children, has been living at her home for the past four months to escape the husband’s physical torture. The children too were living at her house and Safeer, as he did occasionally, took them to his house on Friday.

On Saturday morning, some walkers saw Safeer’s autorickshaw lying abandoned near the Sree Sankaranarayana Swami temple pond, about a km from his house. The slippers and masks found near the vehicle made them suspicious. On closer inspection, they found a note which said,  “My elder son is lying dead at the house”. They rushed to his house where the elder boy, eleven-year-old Althaf’s body was found inside the bedroom. 

The police and fire force were called in and the latter fished out the bodies of Safeer and younger son Anshad, 8, from the temple pond. “The boys were killed cruelly. The hands and legs of the elder one were tied and the throat slit. He is suspected to have thrown the younger one into the pond before jumping into it,” says Farooq I, station house officer (SHO), Kallambalam police station. 

The inspector said the children were killed sometime after Friday evening. “The post-mortem will reveal the exact time of death. The autorickshaw was spotted by the morning walkers about 5am and the crimes occurred in the interim,” he said.

Althaf, an introvert,  is said to have suffered from mental health issues, according to the autorickshaw drivers at the Pattalamukku junction where his vehicle used to station. He had undergone  some treatment in recent times, they said. 

