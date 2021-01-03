STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neelamperoor Madhusoodanan Nair no more

Poet Neelamperoor Madhusoodanan Nair, 84, died at a private hospital here.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet Neelamperoor Madhusoodanan Nair, 84, died at a private hospital here. He was undergoing treatment after being hospitalised owing to age-related ailments.He was a recipient of Kerala Sahitya Academy Award and Abu Dhabi Sakti award. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death stating that he had given excellent contribution to progressive literary movement and also to the cultural milieu of the state. Madhusoodanan Nair was born in Neelamperoor in Kuttanad on March 25,  1936, to P N Madhava Pillai, a teacher and G Parvathi Amma.

He had been residing at Neelamperoor House, P R Lane at Kuravankonam here. He is survived by wife K L Rugmini Amma and children M Deepu Kumar and M Indulekha.He did his schooling from Kuttanad Neelamperoor Government School and also from Chingavanam St Thomas High School. After doing his graduation in Mathematics from Changanassery NSS College, he did his masters in statistics from Palakkad Government Victoria College.

He had served briefly as a teacher before taking over the job of market analyst in the directorate of industries and commerce. He retired as joint director from there in March 1991. His important works include Chamatha, Paazhkinar and Sooryanil Ninnoraal.

He won the first Kanakashree award  instituted by the Kerala Sahitya Academy in 1991 for his anthology of poems, Mousalaparvam, Muloor Memorial Award for Paazhkinar in 1998, State Balasahitya Award in 1998 and also the poet award instituted by the Kerala Sahitya Academy for another collection of poems titled Chamatha.

In the condolence message, Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Madhusoodanan Nair’s poetry on Mahabharatham which was widely discussed by connoisseurs of poetry.“During his stint with the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham, Madhusoodanan Nair had endorsed secularism in his role as a cultural organiser”, said Pinarayi Vijayan. The cremation will be held at Santhikavadam at noon on Tuesday.

