STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Opening of cinemas to be delayed

Theatre owners seek incentives from government to overcome the Covid-induced losses

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despit e the state government’s green light for reopening cinema halls from January 5, movie buffs will have to wait at least a week as exhibitors have sought incentives from the government to overcome the Covid-induced losses. According to the film exhibitors, the reopening of movie halls is likely to be delayed by a week since several issues need to be sorted out.

The movie halls which have remained closed for a year need to be refurbished before opening. The government should give some undertaking on reducing the tax on tickets, besides a waiver on fixed electricity charges levied by the KSEB during the lockdown when the theatres remained closed, according to the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). “At the November 10 meeting, the chief minister had promised us incentives including reduction of the tax on tickets.

However, the government is yet to announce it officially. We hope that a formal assurance will be given by January 5. Besides, we have to organise a meeting with producers and distributors on release of movies in theatres. It is not possible to reopen the theatres on January 5 as it may take more than a week to make arrangements,” said M C Bobby, general secretary of FEUOK, while welcoming the government’s decision to reopen the theatres.

According to him, repairs have to be carried out in several theatres as they remained closed for nearly a year. “Our executive meeting scheduled for January 5 will decide the future course of action. We hope the government will soon take steps to bail out the film industry,” Bobby added. Meanwhile, Antony Perumbavoor, producer of ‘Marakkar; Arabikkadalinte Simham’, has announced that the Mohanlalstarrer helmed by Priyadarshan — the costliest film ever made in Malayalam — will hit screens on March 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cinema halls Kerala
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp