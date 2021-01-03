Opening of cinemas to be delayed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despit e the state government’s green light for reopening cinema halls from January 5, movie buffs will have to wait at least a week as exhibitors have sought incentives from the government to overcome the Covid-induced losses. According to the film exhibitors, the reopening of movie halls is likely to be delayed by a week since several issues need to be sorted out.

The movie halls which have remained closed for a year need to be refurbished before opening. The government should give some undertaking on reducing the tax on tickets, besides a waiver on fixed electricity charges levied by the KSEB during the lockdown when the theatres remained closed, according to the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). “At the November 10 meeting, the chief minister had promised us incentives including reduction of the tax on tickets.

However, the government is yet to announce it officially. We hope that a formal assurance will be given by January 5. Besides, we have to organise a meeting with producers and distributors on release of movies in theatres. It is not possible to reopen the theatres on January 5 as it may take more than a week to make arrangements,” said M C Bobby, general secretary of FEUOK, while welcoming the government’s decision to reopen the theatres.

According to him, repairs have to be carried out in several theatres as they remained closed for nearly a year. “Our executive meeting scheduled for January 5 will decide the future course of action. We hope the government will soon take steps to bail out the film industry,” Bobby added. Meanwhile, Antony Perumbavoor, producer of ‘Marakkar; Arabikkadalinte Simham’, has announced that the Mohanlalstarrer helmed by Priyadarshan — the costliest film ever made in Malayalam — will hit screens on March 26.