Sardine returns to Kerala’s shores

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian oil sardine, which was showing a declining trend for the past few years, appears to be returning to Kerala coast. Scattered schools of juvenile sardine have been reported from the southern coast of the state, thanks to favourable changes in the marine ecosystem. Reduced fishing activities due to Covid curbs is also considered a reason. However, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has cautioned fishermen against catching the juvenile sardines extensively as it may lead to depletion of stocks.

Upon assessing the sexual maturity, a team of researchers at CMFRI found that these sardines having a length of 14-16 cm are yet to reach the reproductive stage. It will take another three months for it to attain maturity.

“Considering this unusual and unfavourable status of the stock, we advise not to catch these sardines though they fall above the Minimum Legal Size of 10cm,” said CMFRI principal scientist E M Abdussamad, who led the study.

“Sardine spawning was reported only at Vizhinjam coast in Kerala this year. The spawning stock biomass of sardine along Kerala waters is meagre now, which is a cause of concern. The stocks have been noticed up to Alappuzha and Chellanam coast though the numbers are a few,” he said.