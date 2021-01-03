STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seeding interest in mushrooms

Shije Varghese was unaware of the market for mushrooms when she started out 13 years ago.  Now, she has progressed to train people and officers alike in mushroom farming, reports Ramu R

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: With the coronavirus outbreak and its repercussions reviving an interest in immunity- boosting diet, farmers dealing in speciality edible crops have been in business over the past nine months. A successful farmer, Eramalloor-based Shije Varghese is using digital platforms to train those interested — children and adults alike — in mushroom farming. People from across the state attend her sessions, says the 54-year-old who took up mushroom farming 13 years ago. While she has been offering training for the past eight years, interest has picked up in recent times.

“There has been a huge interest in growing mushrooms after the Covid-19 outbreak because of its immune-boosting power. We get around 150 enquiries each day as people are becoming aware of the health benefits of mushrooms. The revived interest in farming in Covid times has also provided an impetus to mushroom cultivation,” Shije says.

Although she had offered free training for the first four years, following advice from officers with the agriculture department, she now charges a nominal amount for individual sessions to make the whole process professional. She also conducts sessions for agricultural officers and Kudumbashree workers. Before the pandemic broke out, around 20-30 people — including retirees, homemakers and youngsters — used to come to her residence daily to learn about mushroom farming “Since practical training has now become impossible, I make videos to explain the different facets and then answer their queries either over the phone or through social media,” she says. 

Shije  is also doing her bit to promote mushroom farming  by supplying packed mushroom seeds (spawns) produced at her farm. Despite demand,the limited availability of mushroom seeds, which can be produced only through tissue culture, is a prime reason why she had decided to embark on the mission to popularise the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp