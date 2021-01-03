Tariq Anwar met Kappan, NCP on the verge of split

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOTTAYAM: Is the NCP Kerala unit heading for a split? The incredible performance of the Kerala Congress (M) under Jose K Mani in the local body polls soon after joining the LDF has made him a stronger contender for the Pala assembly seat than sitting MLA Mani C Kappan. Even Kappan seems to have accepted it. Sources said he held private talks with AICC general secretary and Kerala incharge Tariq Anwar during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram last week and explored the chances of a switch to the UDF.

If Kappan decides to migrate, then the faction led by Transport Minister A K Saseendran will stay in the Left camp, thereby splitting the NCP. UDF convenor M M Hassan and NCP leadership, however, denied such a move. Kappan reiterated on Saturday that he would not give up the Pala seat and the party’s central leadership has given him the assurance. “NCP is still a part of the LDF.

When no discussion has taken place so far on the Pala seat, what is this hullabaloo about? I have not held any talks with the UDF. I won from Pala with a good performance. So how can they demand the Pala seat? It is not meant for someone who has not performed well,” said Kappan. NCP state chief T P Peethambaran said he held talks with Kappan and the latter “has no plans to leave the LDF camp”.

Peethambaran has also called a meeting of all district leaders. While Anwar, a former NCP leader, is considered as the brain behind the move, Hassan believes that, with such rumours, Kappan is testing the waters before taking his next step.

P J Joseph, the leader of the KC(M) faction which has remained with UDF, had expressed his willingness to give the Pala seat to Kappan but Hassan said Joseph did not discuss such a plan in the UDF liaison committee. “As far as I know, Joseph offered the UDF’s Pala seat to Kappan on the spur of the moment. It was not discussed in the UDF. We are not aware of Anwar holding any talks with the NCP leadership either. If he had met them, he would have told us,” said Hassan.