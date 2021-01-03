STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tariq Anwar met Kappan, NCP on the verge of split

If Kappan decides to migrate, then the fact i o n l e d b y Transport Minister A K Saseendran will stay in the Left camp, thereby splitting the NCP.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOTTAYAM: Is the NCP Kerala unit heading for a split? The incredible performance of the Kerala Congress (M) under Jose K Mani in the local body polls soon after joining the LDF has made him a stronger contender for the Pala assembly seat than sitting MLA Mani C Kappan. Even Kappan seems to have accepted it. Sources said he held private talks with AICC general secretary and Kerala incharge Tariq Anwar during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram last week and explored the chances of a switch to the UDF.

If Kappan decides to migrate, then the faction led by Transport Minister A K Saseendran will stay in the Left camp, thereby splitting the NCP. UDF convenor M M Hassan and NCP leadership, however, denied such a move. Kappan reiterated on Saturday that he would not give up the Pala seat and the party’s central leadership has given him the assurance. “NCP is still a part of the LDF.

When no discussion has taken place so far on the Pala seat, what is this hullabaloo about? I have not held any talks with the UDF. I won from Pala with a good performance. So how can they demand the Pala seat? It is not meant for someone who has not performed well,” said Kappan. NCP state chief T P Peethambaran said he held talks with Kappan and the latter “has no plans to leave the LDF camp”.

Peethambaran has also called a meeting of all district leaders. While Anwar, a former NCP leader, is considered as the brain behind the move, Hassan believes that, with such rumours, Kappan is testing the waters before taking his next step.

P J Joseph, the leader of the KC(M) faction which has remained with UDF, had expressed his willingness to give the Pala seat to Kappan but Hassan said Joseph did not discuss such a plan in the UDF liaison committee. “As far as I know, Joseph offered the UDF’s Pala seat to Kappan on the spur of the moment. It was not discussed in the UDF. We are not aware of Anwar holding any talks with the NCP leadership either. If he had met them, he would have told us,” said Hassan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP Kerala
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp