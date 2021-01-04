STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges in Kerala reopen after nearly 300 days, only 50 percent students allowed in each batch

Classes have begun for students in the fifth and sixth semesters and all post graduate students. The timings of classes have been extended from 8.30 am to 5 pm in the evening.

Classes for students in colleges under the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) began on the day (Photo | ktu.edu.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long gap of 294 days, colleges and university campuses in the state reopened for students on Monday with strict COVID-19 safety norms. 50 per cent students are allowed in classrooms at a given point of time as part of the COVID protocol. The timings of classes have been extended from 8.30 am to 5 pm in the evening.  

This is to facilitate the learning process of students in two batches in a day. Classes have begun for students in the fifth and sixth semesters and all post graduate students. While the classes for students in colleges under the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) began on the day, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started classes for students in the post graduate programmes.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has called an online meeting of college principals as part of the reopening of the classes. The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the strike call by a section of teachers' outfits in protest against extending the class timings and making Saturday a working day.      

The students reached their classrooms wearing masks after sanitising their hands at colleges and university campuses across the state. Inside the classes too, students were seen seated maintaining social distancing. Schools and colleges have remained closed in the state since March ahead of the national lockdown enforced to combat COVID-19.

