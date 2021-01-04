Congress high command will decide who should lead UDF in Kerala Assembly polls: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the ball is in the court of the Congress high command on who should lead the front in the Assembly elections. He said he will abide by whatever decision the AICC leadership takes. Chennithala was talking to reporters at Cantonment House here on Monday.

He alleged that the CPM has unleashed a deliberate campaign against the Indian Union Muslim League. The Opposition leader who held a press meet after a brief lull following the setback in the local body elections rallied behind the Muslim League. He alleged that there is a concerted effort from the side of the CPM to create communal polarization in the state. He said the Muslim League has not availed anything illicitly.

Unleashing a tirade against the CPM, Chennithala said for the sake of votes, it has gone to the extent of supporting communal forces.

Regarding the Congress high command intervening in party matters in the state, Chennithala said there is nothing wrong in that.

"There is collective responsibility over the recent poll setback. The issues within the UDF will be addressed and the AICC's intervention will only help the party surge ahead. They should say who should lead the party and the front in the imminent Assembly elections. Whatever they decide, I will abide by it. If I am contesting in the Assembly elections, it will be only from Haripad," said Chennithala.

He also informed that so far no official level talks were held with the NCP after one of their factions evinced keen interest in joining the UDF.

A day after KPCC general secretary and KPCC's R&D chief Mathew Kuzhalnadan claimed there has been vote trading in the recent local body elections in favour of the BJP to ensure the Congress is defeated across the state, Chennithala seconded it. The Opposition leader also alleged that the CPM had hatched a secret understanding with the BJP in the civic body elections.

"The CPM is envisaging the same understanding with the BJP in the imminent Assembly elections. The CPM should withdraw from this which would only harm the state in the long run. The democratic foundation of the UDF is intact and we will go ahead with highlighting the corrupt practices of the LDF government before the people. The Chief Minister’s former principal secretary and the former CPM secretary’s son are still in jail,” added Chennithala.