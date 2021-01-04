STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 lockdown gave fizz to large-scale illegal brewing in Kerala: Data

After going through the government data, TNIE found that the number of excise cases during the 11 months of 2020 surpassed those during the entire 2019.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The apprehension that the sudden shutdown of bars and liquor outlets in Covid’s wake will trigger large-scale illegal brewing in the state has been proven true, according to the latest data. 

In all, 576 bar hotels, and 291 beer and wine parlours were ordered to close down by the state government on March 23.

But the outlets of government-run Bevco were allowed to function even as the 21-day nationwide lockdown kicked in on March 24.

Later, following pressure from various quarters, the government announced the closure of all the 265 Bevco outlets across 14 districts. 

The sudden end to liquor availability in Kerala, which has the highest per capita alcohol consumption in India (the state consumes over 8 litres per person per day), spawned fears of a spike in illegal brewing in the state.

The ‘BevQ’ app had to wait till May 27 its launch was marred by technical snags and confusion as drinkers apparently sourced their daily quota  illegally. 

When TNIE went through the data on the number of excise cases registered between January and November last year (figures for December are not yet available), it was found that the number of excise cases during the 11 months of 2020 surpassed those during the entire 2019.

However, the arrests in illegal brewing cases were lower compared to 2019. As many as 14,103 Abkari cases were registered during the January-November period last year as against the 13,763 Abkari cases registered in 2019.

While 8,782 people were arrested during the 11 months of 2020, their number was 11,271 in 2019. 

The saving grace was the drastic fall in the number of  Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act  cases which officials attribute to  Covid-induced curbs on inter-state travel.

T A Ashokkumar, deputy excise commissioner, admitted that illegal brewing had witnessed a spike during the initial months of the lockdown, which led to the increase in Abkari cases.

“Illegal brewing had been coming down over the years. However, people resorted to the illegal activity due to the unavailability of liquor following the lockdown. Those days, our units were making seizures of hooch(spurious liquor) and wash(used for brewing) almost on a daily basis,” he told TNIE.  

With liquor stores and bars having reopened, there is a slight dip in the number of Abkari cases, Ashokkumar said.

“But still our squads are gathering information on illegal brewing in houses and isolated locations,” he said. 

Excise sleuths seized 24,982 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor illegally sold in the black market compared to the 29,096 litres in 2019.

“The seizure of spurious liquor and wash peaked in April and May. The seizure of wash was 134,681 litres and 1,02,542 litres in April and May, respectively. The seizure of arrack was 1,444litres and 1,227 litres in April and May, respectively. At the same time seizure of IMFL came down to double digits during these months,” another excise official said.

As far seizure of spirit was concerned around 90 per cent of it was effected in Palakkad  alone.

“This is because, spirit is smuggled from Tamil Nadu, mostly through the Walayar check- post. In one case, we seized 15,750 litres which had been brought in via Palakkad. This is the traditional route for the spirit smugglers,” the excise official said.

In another instance, police impounded 5,000 litres of spirit, brought in from Goa under the guise of raw material for making sanitiser, at Aluva on April 30,

DRUG CASES COME DOWN

On account of the lockdown-induced travel restrictions, NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) Act cases came down in 2020.

Only 3,176 cases were registered during January-November 2020 as against the 7,099 NDPS cases in 2019.  Similarly, when 7,370 persons had been arrested in NDPS cases in 2019,  only 3,274 persons were nabbed in 2020.

“All drugs and ganja come from outside Kerala. So when travel restrictions were imposed, NDPS cases came down drastically,” said Ashokkumar. During the time, a number of drug addicts were given treatment at our Vimukthi Kendras.

“But now, as the borders have reopened, the flow of the drugs and ganja has resumed,” the excise officer said. Shreekumar Menon, formerly DG, customs, excise and narcotics, said the rising number of NDPS cases indicated the growing influence of the drug mafia.  

“The youth should stay away from drugs. No drug peddler or trafficker will come to visit you in hospital or attend your funeral. So stay away from drugs,” he said. According to Ashokkumar, drugs and ganja peddlers use various tricks.”

"Earlier, a number of cases were registered during vehicle checking. But as information technology has advanced, details are passed on to drug smugglers about excise checking on the roads. Now, most seizures and arrests are made based on tip-offs, “ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bevco BevQ Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala Lockdown
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp