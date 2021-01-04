CPM to make house visits ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will conduct a week-long house visit programme in the state to campaign on the government’s policies and welfare programmes, party state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan has said.

The programme organised in the wake of the ensuing assembly elections will also be used to garner public support against the attacks on CPM workers by political opponents.

House visits will be conducted between January 24 and 31.

The state secretary said the party state committee meeting on the day discussed the sterling win in the LSG elections.

“The win was the best of all times. The UDF is heading for a big crisis as people did not approve of the opportunistic politics of the Congress. Its fall started with the Jose K Mani faction leaving the front,” he said.

“The Left upholds secularism. We gained the votes of farmers and workers,” he said.

“Kerala can never accommodate religious polarisation. Secular people will not accept the BJP, and hence it could not make any progress in the panchayat election,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan said the CPM faced several attacks before and after the elections. “Six workers were killed, the latest being the killing of the DYFI worker in Kanhangad.”

Vijayaraghavan said the party has expressed solidarity with the farmers’ agitation in Delhi, and solidarity programmes will be organised in the panchayat level.