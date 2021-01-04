STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM to make house visits ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

The programme organised in the wake of the ensuing assembly elections will also be used to garner public support against the attacks on CPM workers by political opponents.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will conduct a week-long house visit programme in the state to campaign on the government’s policies and welfare programmes, party state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan has said.

The programme organised in the wake of the ensuing assembly elections will also be used to garner public support against the attacks on CPM workers by political opponents.

House visits will be conducted between January 24 and 31.

The state secretary said the party state committee meeting on the day discussed the sterling win in the LSG elections. 

“The win was the best of all times. The UDF is heading for a big crisis as people did not approve of the opportunistic politics of the Congress. Its fall started with the Jose K Mani faction leaving the front,” he said.

“The Left upholds secularism. We gained the votes of farmers and workers,” he said.

“Kerala can never accommodate religious polarisation. Secular people will not accept the BJP,  and hence it could not make any progress in the panchayat election,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan said the CPM faced several attacks before and after the elections. “Six workers were killed, the latest being the killing of the DYFI worker in Kanhangad.” 

Vijayaraghavan said the party has expressed solidarity with the farmers’ agitation in Delhi, and solidarity programmes will be organised in the panchayat level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp