STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Naik saved two lives, but lost his son

Naik said his son Shreyas and a few other children were sitting in the front on the long seat opposite the driver.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Drafted in a blood-stained white dhoti, a stunned Narayana Naik sat alone on a hospital bed, hesitant to even shed a tear. Occasionally, he would shake his head in disbelief. Naik’s 13-year-old son Shreyas was among the seven persons killed in the bus accident at which took place at Pariyaram, 2km from Panathur in Panathady panchayat, on Sunday. 

Naik was taken to the District Hospital in Kanhangad along with the body of his son, who died on the spot. But there, they were separated. Naik was admitted to the Emergency Ward, while Shreyas was taken to the morgue. 

The district administration, which found Naik’s Tulu language too high a barrier to cross, was unable to even provide him with a counsellor in his moment of tremendous grief. “That’s the reason we are shifting patients to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru, where the Dakshina Kannada administration has made arrangements to receive them,” said Kasaragod collector D Sajith Babu. Around 4.30pm, the Kasaragod district administration ran a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus to take all the injured, including Naik, to Mangaluru. 

Naik said his son Shreyas and a few other children were sitting in the front on the long seat opposite the driver. He was sitting in the middle. When the bus crashed into the house, two women in front of him ended up under the seat. “Their necks were jammed under a rod,” he said. He pulled the seat and rescued the women. When he rushed to the front of the bus, he found Shreyas dead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp