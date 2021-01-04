Poet Anil Panachooran's family raises doubts over nature of his demise, seeks autopsy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kayamkulam police have registered a case for unnatural death in connection with the death of lyricist Anil Panachooran after the family raised doubts over his death. The lyricist passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night.

Prafulla Kumar, a relative of the late poet, said the family has sought an autopsy to ascertain the reason behind the death.

"The hospital authorities in Thiruvananthapuram had suggested that an autopsy be conducted so as to know the reason behind the death. Though Anil was tested positive for Covid-19, he had no health indications," Kumar said.

Anil was brought to Thiruvananthapuram after his condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at Mavelikkara and Karunagapally hospitals.

The family said he was healthy while going to the temple on Sunday morning where he collapsed. He was shifted to hospitals in Mavelikkara and Karunagapally for treatment, the family said.

The autopsy is expected to be over by noon and the body will be cremated by evening.