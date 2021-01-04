STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Public resistance, pandemic derail economic census in Kerala, says office

Economic Census which is crucial for making welfare policies and earmarking funds for target groups based on their economic activities.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having completed only 30 per cent of the Economic Census since its launch a year ago owing to public resistance and the pandemic outbreak, the National Statistical Office (NSO) has asked the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to extend the deadline by two months.

Economic Census which is crucial for making welfare policies and earmarking funds for target groups based on their economic activities.

According to sources, there is a stiff protest from the public from certain pockets in the state including the coastal belt against the survey.

It is learned that people are taking out their anger against various Centre governments policies on enumerators who go out to collect data.

According to officials, enumerators were manhandled by the public at some places and the police had to step in.

Currently, there are multiple cases at many police stations. 

The extended deadline ended on December 31, 2020, and now the NSO has requested another two months to complete the survey.Enumerators collect names, addresses, number of family members, contact numbers and details of economic activities.

The census also covers all sectors and all establishments including household enterprises.

Deputy Director General of NSO (field operations division) in Kerala and Lakshadweep Sunitha Bhaskar said that almost 86 per cent of the survey has been completed in many states and Kerala is lagging because of stiff protest from the part of the public. 

“Fearing harassment from public, many enumerators have quit their jobs. We have to complete the census within two months. Compared to other states Kerala is definitely lagging behind. There is resistance in almost every district and hence we have taken up the matter with the state government. We need the support of the local self government department and police for conducting the census,” said Sunitha.

The district collectors of every district has issued orders requesting the public to cooperate with the census. 

Though the original deadline March 31, 2020, the Centre extended it twice following the pandemic outbreak.

“We are yet to get a response from the ministry on the request for extension. We have to launch the survey and awareness drive simultaneously to ensure the timely completion of the census,” Sunitha said.

She said comprehensive training would be imparted to enumerators.

“They are young and need more training to handle the situation,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Census National Statistical Office
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp