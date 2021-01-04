Three wild elephants die in a day in Malabar region

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Malabar woke up to the news of three wild elephant deaths — including a one-year-old calf — in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Sunday.

The first death was reported in the early hours of the day when the elephant rescued on Friday from a 50-foot well at Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode died after being released into the forest.

Later, a jumbo was found dead in a private property in the Nilambur-Karulai forest area.

The other death happened in Wayanad’s Kurichiyad range where the carcass of a one-year-old elephant was found. Four days ago, a tusker was found dead in the Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad division.

Doctors who examined the Anakkampoyil elephant said it died of severe dehydration after having spent more than 18 hours in the unused well without food and water.

“The preliminary investigation of the carcass revealed that the elephant had gone through multiple internal injuries and organ failure because of the fall. Adding to it was dehydration. All efforts were made to provide food and water to the elephant soon after it was rescued,” said Dr Arun Zachariah, chief forest veterinary officer in Wayanad.

“This is an unfortunate situation. The department will take all steps to curb the intrusion of wild animals into human settlements to avoid such accidents in the future,” said Forest Officer Sudheer Neroth, of the Thamarassery range.

It had taken more than 14 hours for a rescue team comprising forest, revenue and police officials, assisted by local people, to break the walls of the well and clear a path for the jumbo to come out.

The elephant was cramped inside the well and was covered in slush. Even when the elephant was sent back to the forest, it could hardly move.Sudheer said the property where the elephant got stuck is very close to the forest.

“It is easy for any animal to intrude into. This elephant might have wandered out from its herd and got isolated,” he said.The forest department also confirmed that the 10-year-old elephant in Nilambur died of electrocution.

“Efforts will be made to control elephant deaths resulting from various accidents, mainly those created by humans,” said a forest official.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode district panchayat member Bose Jacob demanded the forest department to initiate measures to curb the intrusion of wild animals into human settlements just like they ensure humans do not intrude into forest areas.

“The issue of wild animals, particularly elephants and leopards, entering human settlements in search of food and causing panic among people has been a long-standing problem. But no solution has been found. Similar incidents will repeat if the forest department continues to show negligence,” he said.

The Thamarassery range officer said the forest department is looking to complete the fencing of land adjoining forest areas.