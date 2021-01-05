Chennithala writes to Guv on MGU marks row

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a latest development in the Mahatma Gandhi University special moderation row, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking a probe into an alleged foul play by the varsity in the High Court.

The university had earlier decided not to file any appeal against the High Court order revoking its decision to withdraw the degree certificates of the students who had passed under the special moderation. Chennithala sent a letter to the Governor alleging that the varsity had deliberately created a situation in the court for the students to win the legal battle against it.