Covid negative certificate must at pools, stadia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To prevent Covid superspreader events occurring at swimming pools and sports centres in the state, the health department has made Covidnegative certificate mandatory before using the same. The certificate is also compulsory for personnel involved in maintenance. However, the practicality of the same is being questioned by some. The state on Monday recorded more recoveries than fresh cases, with 5,145 people recovering from the condition and 3,021 testing positive. The daily test positivity rate stood at 9.02 per cent.

“Promoting behaviour that prevent Covid spread at swimming pools and sports centres is essential. The use of the facemask is mandatory until the swimmers get into the water. In the case of sportspersons, they are not required to wear facemasks while warming up. But they should ensure physical distancing,” according to the official directive.

As per the directive, the standard operating procedure(SOP) should be validated by the health authorities. The directive also instructs symptom screening, ventilation, signage, cleaning and disinfection and others. Meanwhile, there is little clarity on whether the negative certificate will have to be produced daily and the specific test the persons concerned should undergo.

Among the new cases reported, 2,643 were contact cases, 284 were cases with unknown sources of infection, 52 were returnees and 42 were health workers. The deaths that were confirmed as due to the virus on the day totalled 19. The samples analysed were 33,508.