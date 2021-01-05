STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid negative certificate must at pools, stadia

As per the directive, the standard operating procedure(SOP) should be validated by the health authorities.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To prevent Covid superspreader events occurring at swimming pools and sports centres in the state, the health department has made Covidnegative certificate mandatory before using the same. The certificate is also compulsory for personnel involved in maintenance. However, the practicality of the same is being questioned by some. The state on Monday recorded more recoveries than fresh cases, with 5,145 people recovering from the condition and 3,021 testing positive. The daily test positivity rate stood at 9.02 per cent.

“Promoting behaviour that prevent Covid spread at swimming pools and sports centres is essential. The use of the facemask is mandatory until the swimmers get into the water. In the case of sportspersons, they are not required to wear facemasks while warming up. But they should ensure physical distancing,” according to the official directive.

As per the directive, the standard operating procedure(SOP) should be validated by the health authorities. The directive also instructs symptom screening, ventilation, signage, cleaning and disinfection and others. Meanwhile, there is little clarity on whether the negative certificate will have to be produced daily and the specific test the persons concerned should undergo.

Among the new cases reported, 2,643 were contact cases, 284 were cases with unknown sources of infection, 52 were returnees and 42 were health workers. The deaths that were confirmed as due to the virus on the day totalled 19. The samples analysed were 33,508.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp