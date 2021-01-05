CPM creating communal polarisation, Chandy welcome to any post: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday alleged that CPM has unleashed an organised campaign against the Indian Union Muslim League by saying that the ally is being given undue prominence in UDF. CPM must stop its attempt to create communal polarisation which is dangerous, he demanded.Holding a press meet after a brief period following the party’s setback in the local body elections and his Covid quarantine, he also said he welcomes senior leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy taking up any responsibility or post as decided by the party high command.

A collective leadership will lead the party and UDF in the assembly elections. It is up to the AICC leadership to decide on who should lead the party and UDF in the elections, he said.Chennithala is commenting on the joint leadership issue for the first time since the clamour for the same aired privately and openly by Congress and UDF leaders. It also comes at a time when AICC general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar has maintained that a collective leadership is the need of the hour.

On the campaign unleashed by LDF against the Muslim League, Chennithala rallied behind the ally. “There is a concerted effort by CPM to create communal polarisation in the state, which is dangerous. People must realise this. The League has not availed anything illegally. For getting just four votes, CPM has gone to the extent of coming up with communal allegations,” said Chennithala.

A day after KPCC general secretary and its R&D department chairman Mathew Kuzhalnadan revealed that there was no significant vote loss for UDF in the recent local body elections or vote trading by Congress in favour of BJP, Chennithala too seconded it. The Opposition leader alleged that CPM had hatched a secret understanding with BJP in the elections.

Chennithala said the Opposition will continue its fight against the government by highlighting its corrupt practices. He also said if he contests in the assembly elections, it will only be from Haripad.