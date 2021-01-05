STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'm a victim of UAPA, says Maoist case accused Thwaha Fazal after Kerala HC cancels bail

His brother said that they will approach the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court verdict. "We have spoken to our lawyers. They said that a petition will be filed soon," he said.

Thwaha Fazal being brought to the NIA Court in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thwaha Fazal, the second accused in the Kozhikode Maoist case, on Tuesday said that he was a victim of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He arrived along with his brother at the NIA court after the Kerala High Court cancelled his bail on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who reached the NIA court at 10.50 am, told reporters, "I am a victim of UAPA. I was not involved in any anti-national activity."

He said after receiving bail, he was working as a labourer to help his family. "It was a shock for me after coming to know that my bail was cancelled. People should come forward against UAPA," he told reporters outside the court.

His brother said that they will approach the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court verdict. "We have spoken to our lawyers. They said that a petition will be filed soon. We are expecting justice from the apex court," he said.

The NIA court remanded him to judicial custody for 30 days. He was shifted to the high-security prison at Viyyur, Thrissur.

In November 2019, two youth -- Alan Suhaib, 21, and Thwaha Fazal -- were arrested by Kerala Police for allegedly holding a secretive Maoist meeting outside a shop in Kozhikode.

The third accused CP Usman managed to flee from the place when the police patrolling team reached the spot. He is still absconding and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

It was in December 2019 that the NIA took over the probe and filed a charge sheet in the case. The NIA court in September this year granted bail to Alan and Thwaha. However, when challenged in the Kerala High Court, Thwaha's bail was cancelled.

