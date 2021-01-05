M Prakashan removed from EP Jayarajan’s private secy post

By Express News Service

KANNUR: M Prakashan, former MLA and district secretariat member of CPM, has been removed from the past of private secretary of Industries Minister EP Jayarajan. The CPM district secretariat meet held on Sunday reported the state secretariat’s decision, and explained that his services would be used in the organisational affairs of the party in the light of the upcoming assembly elections.

Though some party sources said that the decision was taken due to some personal issues in the minister’s office, the party stands by its version that, with his experience in the organisational matters, he would be instrumental in keeping the rank and file together during the elections. It was in 2018 that M Prakashan was inducted as the private secretary when Jayarajan returned as industries minister.