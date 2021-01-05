Personal staff of Kerala Assembly Speaker skips questioning by Customs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The personal staff of Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan will not appear for questioning by Customs on Tuesday.

Assistant Private Secretary to the Speaker K Ayyappan was summoned for questioning by Customs earlier this week.

Ayyappan said he has not received the notice for questioning and he will decide on how to respond to the notice after receiving it.

The Customs had asked Ayyappan to appear before it at 10.00 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan, who was also summoned by Customs, appeared for questioning on Tuesday. He appeared at the Customs office in Kochi.

His statement was recorded in connection with the case relating to misuse of diplomatic channel and for clarity regarding the foreign trips undertaken by the Speaker.