STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Personal staff of Kerala Assembly Speaker skips questioning by Customs

Assistant Private Secretary to the Speaker K Ayyappan said he has not received the notice for questioning and he will decide on how to respond to the notice after receiving it. 

Published: 05th January 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The personal staff of Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan will not appear for questioning by Customs on Tuesday. 

Assistant Private Secretary to the Speaker K Ayyappan was summoned for questioning by Customs earlier this week.

Ayyappan said he has not received the notice for questioning and he will decide on how to respond to the notice after receiving it. 

The Customs had asked Ayyappan to appear before it at 10.00 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan, who was also summoned by Customs, appeared for questioning on Tuesday. He appeared at the Customs office in Kochi.

His statement was recorded in connection with the case relating to misuse of diplomatic channel and for clarity regarding the foreign trips undertaken by the Speaker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Assembly Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp